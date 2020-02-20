Khiron Announces Plans to Expand Kuida® Distribution to Spain

Company prepares to bring Kuida CBD brand to Spain with receipt of "no objection" letter from TSXV, subject to complying with all regulatory requirements in Spain

with receipt of "no objection" letter from TSXV, subject to complying with all regulatory requirements in As previously announced, Khiron has fulfilled E.U. cosmetic product regulatory requirements for seven Kuida products

Expands on previously announced Kuida entry to the UK

Company further prepares for Kuida to enter the Swiss market, conditional on TSXV approval, representing a skincare market of US$540 million in 2018 (Source: Euromonitor)

in 2018 (Source: Euromonitor) Spain skincare market estimated at US$1.7 billion in 2019 (Source: Euromonitor)

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today its intent to bring the Company's Kuida® CBD brand to the Spanish market. This follows receipt of a "no objection" letter from the TSXV specific to Spain, and is subject to meeting all regulatory approvals in that country. With the previously announced fulfillment of E.U. cosmetic notification regulatory requirements Khiron will prepare to commercialize Kuida to a combined skincare market of over US$6.0 billion. (Source: Euromonitor)

"As our European operations ramp up, we are able to bring our unique products, consumer experience and scientific capabilities from Latin America into one of the world's fastest growing markets. Entry for our Kuida brand into Spain, and later Switzerland, will represent another milestone in the Company's strategy to serve consumers across multiple categories and markets," comments Tejinder Virk, President, Khiron Europe.

Kuida, the first consumer brand of Khiron's wellness business unit, brings the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) to a comprehensive portfolio of skin and body care products for women. Kuida was launched in Colombia in October 2018 through retail, wholesale and online channels and is now available nationwide and through e-commerce channels. As the Company expands Kuida distribution in Europe, an initial soft launch in the UK will be followed by a strategic marketing and retail campaign. Kuida will be a featured exhibitor at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2020, which attracted over 265,000 visitors in 2019 and is the largest such event for attendees to learn more about market leading products and to place orders. For more information on Kuida visit https://kuidaskincare.com/en/

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife

