Khiron Appointments Larry Holifield, Former U.S. DEA Regional Director, Mexico and Central America as Khiron Security and Compliance Director, Mexico,- Joins Chief Compliance Officer Matt Murphy to Expand Company's Leadership in Compliance and Security

Mexico comprises over 124 million people, 11.7 million potential patients and a market estimated at over 10 Billion USD (Source: Prohibition Partners)

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Larry Holifield as the company's Security and Compliance Director, Mexico. Mr. Holifield, formerly a senior executive with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") with responsibility for Mexico and Central America, will play a key role as the Company builds out its operations and stakeholder relationships in the fast-developing Mexico cannabis industry.

Mr. Holifield is a recognized security and compliance expert with deep knowledge of the Latin America region. With 35+ years of increasingly senior law enforcement experience, including over 12 years serving in Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia, Mr. Holifield has been a leader in the management and direction of long term and complex domestic and international operations for local, state and federal agencies, as well as for leading Fortune 500 companies.

As Security and Compliance Director for Mexico, Mr. Holifield will work with Matt Murphy, former DEA Chief of Pharmaceutical Investigations and Khiron's Chief Compliance Officer, and the executive team to further the Company's strategy for Mexico, including working with legislators, law enforcement and government agencies to ensure the Company is positioned for a leadership position as the Mexican market moves towards a legalized environment.

Mr. Holifield comments, " As Mexico moves towards a legalized cannabis environment security and compliance are key. Khiron has one of the most dynamic, skilled and highly experienced teams currently operating in the LatAm region . I look forward to adding my compliance capabilities and knowledge of the region to ensure that the Company participates in the market with industry-leading, safe and secure operations."

As previously stated, Khiron has indicated its intention to participate in the Mexican cannabis market, having conducted an in-depth regulatory review of the country's cannabis landscape, a comprehensive market-needs assessment indicating a potential medical cannabis market of 9% of the country's population, and the incorporation of the Company's Mexican subsidiary, which counts experienced brand builder and entrepreneur Mr. Joseph Mimran on its board, subject to TSXV Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") approval.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director stated, "As we continue to execute on our multi-market growth strategy it is important that every operational role is led by an experienced specialist with a strong understanding of the region and market. A highly experienced security director, and former U.S. DEA executive with decades of knowledge of the LatAm region, Larry will play an integral role in the development and expansion of our business in Mexico.

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Colombia and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

