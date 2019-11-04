Khiron Appoints Veteran Independent Director Deborah Rosati FCPA, FCA, ICD.D

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announces that Mark Monaghan has resigned as a director of the Company and that Deborah Rosati FCPA, FCA, ICD.D has been appointed effective immediately to the Board of Directors of the Company. Ms. Rosati has over 30 years of experience in leading and managing high growth companies and joins the Board, effective immediately.

Deborah Rosati is an accomplished corporate director, entrepreneur and FCPA with more than 30 years of experience, including in consumer, cannabis, private equity and venture capital, and has advised over 20 private companies on business strategy and financial growth. Deborah is a past Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee at MedReleaf Corp. (acquired by Aurora Cannabis), the Founder and CEO of Women Get On Board, a member-based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards, and is the recipient of multiple finance and leadership awards.

Deborah's extensive audit and governance experience includes positions as past Chair of the Audit Committee at Sears Canada Inc., a Member of the Department Audit Committee at Correction Services Canada, and at NexJ Systems Inc. where she was a Board member and Chair of the Audit Committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome Deborah. Her experience in finance, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and governance will be a tremendous asset for the Company. As we continue to expand our operations and execute on our business strategy, Deborah's appointment to our Board is a valued addition," said Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director. "We would also like to thank Mark for his many contributions to Khiron since its founding in 2017 when he led the seed capital round to start the Company. Mark has seen Khiron grow from just an idea to the leading brand in Latin America in the emerging medical cannabis industry. His strategic advice has been invaluable, and we look forward to maintaining that relationship with him as a key advisor going forward. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Mark Monaghan commented, "I am extremely proud of what Khiron has accomplished over the past 3 years and I leave the Company well positioned, and well funded to take advantage of its vast market opportunity, and to be a leading global brand. Now is the right time to transition off the Board. I'm confident that Khiron is prepared to continue its success as it attracts a high caliber, independent director in Deborah Rosati."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Cautionary Notes

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

