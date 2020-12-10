Khiron Becomes First Company to Export High THC Medical Cannabis From Colombia

Khiron High THC medical cannabis product successfully imported into Peru , with first prescriptions to be filled in December through a partnership with Farmacia Universal S.A.C.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announced that it has now successfully completed the import of its High THC medical cannabis product into Peru, with first prescriptions to be filled in December.

With today's announcement, Khiron becomes the first company to export High THC medical cannabis from Colombia and the only Colombian company to fill High THC prescriptions in Peru for commercial purposes. This expands the Company's product offering in Peru where sales of its High CBD product began in September 2020.

"This first shipment of Khiron's trusted High THC product into Peru represents a first in exporting High THC medical cannabis from Colombia and delivers on our strategy to increase our market impact in Peru, providing patients with reliable access to medical cannabis products. With an established pharmacy partner and data from medical cannabis prescriptions we have filled to date in Colombia, we know this will make a difference in improving the quality of life for patients in Peru," commented Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

As part of Khiron's Latin America expansion strategy, its High THC medical cannabis products were successfully imported into Peru as result of the Company completing all export, import and distribution requirements, including approved receipt of quotas for the Company's high THC medical cannabis by DIGEMID, Peru's drug regulatory authority. Khiron Peru is a GSP certified, registered pharmaceutical establishment, and Farmacia Universal has all required permits and licenses, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, to prepare magistral preparations with medical cannabis and distribute final products to patients through pharmacies under the previously announced agreement with Khiron.

The Company continues to expand medical cannabis doctor education, with almost 200 physicians from Peru having obtained their diploma accrediting completion of Khiron's medical education through the Company's program with Tecnologico de Monterrey. The Company's high THC products will focus on helping patients with serious conditions that include chronic pain, spasticity, PTSD, nausea, insomnia, anorexia and depression.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

