Khiron CEO and Board Chair to Participate in Live Webcast on June 24th

TORONTO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, and Chris Naprawa, Khiron Board Chair and director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 24th.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24th

TIME: 10:30am ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/062420KCSAVIC

PARTICIPANTS: Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, and Chris Naprawa, Board Chair and director

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved first sales in Colombia of low-THC medical cannabis and began first high-THC medical cannabis sales in Colombia . Only company authorized to sell medical cannabis in Colombia and export high-THC cannabis from Colombia

of low-THC medical cannabis and began first high-THC medical cannabis sales in . Only company authorized to sell medical cannabis in and export high-THC cannabis from Received first medical cannabis prescriptions for UK patients participating in Project Twenty21

Signed exclusive agreement with Medlive, a distributor serving 3,000 clinics and hospitals in Brazil

Signed exclusive agreement with Farmacia Universal to manufacture and distribute Khiron-branded medical cannabis products in Lima , Peru´s largest city with 8.6 million inhabitants

, Peru´s largest city with 8.6 million inhabitants Launched teleconsultation service in Colombia giving patients access to health services and doctors trained to prescribe medical cannabis

giving patients access to health services and doctors trained to prescribe medical cannabis Entered agreement with Tecnologico de Monterrey , a leading Latin American university in Mexico bringing Khiron´s online education program to 1,500 physicians and healthcare practitioners

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated global medical and CPG cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products from Colombia to the UK, Peru and Uruguay/Brazil.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a Board of Directors that includes Board Chair and capital markets authority Chris Naprawa, Audit Committee Chair and Founder of Women Get On Board Deborah Rosati, and Vicente Fox, the 55th President of Mexico.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca & investors.khiron.ca

