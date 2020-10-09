Khiron Corporate Update: Company Reports Accelerated Increase in Medical Cannabis Prescriptions

Khiron reaches more than 3,500 medical cannabis prescriptions filled

Medical cannabis prescriptions increased by over 450% in Q3, compared to Q2 of 2020

Khiron's clinics exceeded 9,000 monthly patient consultations in September, marking a return to pre-pandemic monthly levels, supported by the launch of telehealth consultations

Khiron was declared a National Strategic Project by the Government of Colombia in September, accelerating its ability to register and introduce new SKUs in the medical cannabis and consumer-packaged goods categories

in September, accelerating its ability to register and introduce new SKUs in the medical cannabis and consumer-packaged goods categories Khiron became the first company to sell medical cannabis in Peru , introducing its new CBD brand Alexin TM , sold under its previously announced agreement with Farmacia Universal, the largest compounding pharmacy in Peru

, introducing its new CBD brand Alexin , sold under its previously announced agreement with Farmacia Universal, the largest compounding pharmacy in In September, the Company signed partnerships with 15 clinics and health centres in Colombia , extending education and sales reach further across the country

, extending education and sales reach further across the country As the exclusive LatAm provider, Khiron began sales of medical products to patients participating in Project Twenty21 in the UK, the largest medical cannabis patient registry in Europe

Medical cannabis e-learning platform introduced in UK in partnership with the Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society, an independent, clinician-led organization sharing guidance to lead the medical cannabis conversation in the UK

Khiron's e-learning program accelerates medical cannabis knowledge for doctors participating in Project Twenty21, which now includes over 9,000 registrants

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its global medical cannabis operations, including accelerating growth of 450% in its Colombian medical cannabis prescriptions, first sales in the UK, and entry into the Peruvian market.

"We have been saying for some time that we are in the execution phase of our business strategy. Measurable developments over recent weeks substantiate our approach and importantly, the ability of our team to execute on the plan. Despite the impact of the global pandemic, our medical cannabis sales are seeing accelerated growth in Colombia, with more than 3,500 prescriptions now filled. In addition, we supplied medical cannabis to Project Twenty21 participants in the UK, and began medical cannabis sales in Peru. Further, as a result of our timely adoption of technology-based solutions, clinic consultations returned to pre-pandemic monthly levels in September," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

