Khiron Expands Kuida® Retail Presence, Securing Partnerships With Fedco, Colombia's Top Specialist Beauty Retailer And Linio, Latin America's Largest Online E-Retailer

New agreements demonstrate continued first-mover advantage following successful initial Farmatodo product launch

TORONTO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it has signed multi-channel distribution agreements for its Kuida® cosmeceutical brand with Fedco and Linio, two of the most prominent consumer distribution channels for wellness and beauty products in Colombia. In combination with the initial product launch through Farmatodo and Farmalisto, it is anticipated that the Kuida® brand will now be made available in up to 78 retail locations and through the country's leading online portal for beauty products. Initially focused on distribution in Colombia, these agreements create potential for the Company to further expand distribution across other Latin America jurisdictions.

Management Commentary

Alvaro Torres, CEO and a Director of Khiron, comments: "These agreements with Fedco and Linio further deliver on our market strategy for Kuida® and provide the flexibility to tap into cross-selling opportunities as consumers increasingly adopt CBD based cosmeceuticals into their skincare regimen. We look forward to working with some of the largest retailers in Colombia as the Kuida® brand increases its presence in the marketplace and is positioned for future growth."

Cristina Acosta, Marketing Director of Fedco comments: "We are happy to announce this retail distribution agreement with Khiron for the Kuida® brand. Our company also seeks to provide consumers with the most innovative and unique line of product offerings and we believe the Kuida® brand aligns perfectly with this core objective. We also believe this arrangement represents an excellent union between two Colombian companies that will result in positive economic opportunity and development." The agreement with Fedco gives Kuida® prominent store merchandising and point of sale display across 14 cities in Colombia.

Camila Gonzalez Manager of Beauty and Fashion Category of Linio comments: "We are pleased with this agreement with Khiron because of the potential that the Kuida® brand has in the Latin-American market. We have a strong presence in the region and look forward to introducing the brand and the category to our consumers."

About Fedco

Fedco is one of the largest beauty retailers in Colombia with 40 years in the market, generating over 600,000 transactions per year.

About Linio

Linio is the leading online store in Latin America with more than 600,000 visits monthly, 20,000 Items dispatched monthly, and a strong presence in 6 countries within the region. Parent company Grupo SACI Falabella, a large retailer with presence in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Mexico.

About Kuida®

Kuida®, the first consumer brand of Khiron's wellness business unit, brings the benefits of cannabidol (CBD) to a comprehensive portfolio of skin and body care products for women. Kuida® was launched in Colombia in September 2018 through retail, wholesale and online channels and with a distribution agreement with Farmatodo, one of Colombia's largest pharmacy chains with 56 stores.

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

