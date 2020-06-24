Khiron Goes Green, Completing 1 Megawatt Solar Energy Park in Colombia

Developed with ReFeel, a leading Italian renewable Company with more than 80 MW installed in Europe and Latin America, Khiron's solar park is expected to generate up to 700 kWh through a photovoltaic (PV) system that comprises 2,618 installed solar panels. With the construction of the PV system, Khiron can self-generate up to 40% of the energy it needs for day-to-day facility operations and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 570 tons a year.

"Installation of the solar park at our Doima production facility brings Khiron exponential efficiencies, allowing us to significantly reduce operational energy costs and benefit from tax reductions, as we actively commit to deploying sustainability initiatives across our operations," comments Khiron CEO and Director Alvaro Torres. "We're proud to take actions aimed at sharply reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making this contribution to help counter the global environmental challenge."

The solar park project delivered direct employment to a team of 20 personnel in the local Doima community and provided access to globally recognized solar energy technical training in PV systems and renewable energy installations, enhancing the teams future participation in projects of the same type, at a regional and national level. "We are continuing to support the Doima community, improving resource and waste management in the area as part of our company-wide sustainability program," continues, Mr. Torres.

