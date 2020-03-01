Khiron is First Company Authorized to Extract High THC Medical Cannabis in Colombia

Further to cultivation quotas announced on February 26, 2020 , this authorization by the Colombian Technical Quotas Authority ("TQG") allows the Company to now produce oils for sale both domestically and abroad.

TORONTO, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, today announced that further to cultivation quotas announced on February 26, 2020, it has received manufacturing quotas from the Colombian Technical Quotas Group ("TQG"). These quotas authorize the Company to manufacture high-THC whole plant extract for both export and domestic purposes.

"Receipt of these quotas, together with the previously disclosed cultivation quotas, moves us measurably closer to our priority of serving patient needs in Colombia, and further jurisdictions in Latin America. With our fast growing ILANS clinics and recently launched Zerenia clinic, we have a large and engaged patient network for chronic pain and nausea related conditions to immediately serve through medical cannabis." Comments Juan Diego Alvarez, Khiron Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs.

Based on high-THC medical cannabis demand, the Company will be able to produce approximately an equivalent of 1,000,000 bottles of high-THC formulation for medical use domestically and abroad. The Company expects to receive final GEP laboratory certification in the near future.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife

