Khiron Launches Kuida Brand in the US, Begins First Sales

In the California market, Kuida will initially be distributed and sold through a partnership with leading lifestyle media and retail brand, Cannabis Now. With a prime flagship location in Los Angeles and an expanding retail network including three planned stores across major US cities, Cannabis Now offers a selection of non-THC health and wellness products in an experiential retail environment designed to educate both experienced and new cannabis consumers. Through an exclusive activation at Cannabis Now's high-traffic Beverly Hills location, the Kuida brand will target an affluent, on-trend audience of beauty and cannabis consumers, influencers, and professionals across Los Angeles as well as the wider US market.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first Colombian brand to introduce legal CBD products in the US market," stated Elsa Navarro, Skin Unit Director of Khiron Life Sciences. "As we enter the United States market and commence sales, we bring proven success in brand building, a scientifically-backed, GMP lab made product, and a powerful branding and marketing campaign that resonates with consumers. As a result, we find ourselves in a strong position to reach consumers and gain market share in the fast-growing US skincare market."

Eugenio Garcia, CEO and Founder at Cannabis Now comments: "At Cannabis Now, we are disrupting the cannabis retail space to introduce first-of-its-kind experiential and education-focused experiences. Khiron shares our commitment to innovation and high-quality products that help improve the consumer experience, and Kuida is an ideal addition to our retail marketplace. We are very excited to share Kuida with our customer base and wide following in the US."

In addition to in-store programming, the Company will also support the retail pop-up and drive sales through a comprehensive marketing campaign spanning mass media, experiential activations, social media, and influencer partnerships. Kuida will further collaborate with Cannabis Now on educational content as well as print and digital advertising, leveraging the brand's media offering to reach its following of 4.2 million US consumers.

The introduction of Kuida in the United States will kick off with a launch event on Wednesday, November 20th at Cannabis Now with the Khiron executive team, beauty experts and lifestyle influencers. Investors are invited to experience Kuida for themselves and to join Khiron Life Sciences as they celebrate this momentous milestone!

Kuida Kick-Off Event Details

Wednesday, November 20th

7:00 PM

Cannabis Now

8495 W. 3rd Street

Los Angeles

To RSVP: eventos@khiron.ca

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Related Links

https://www.khiron.ca/en/home

