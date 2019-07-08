Khiron Leads Cannabis Education at XLIV International Course of Internal Medicine, Reaching Over 2,000 Medical Specialists in Mexico

Khiron was the sole cannabis company to present during the four-day symposium organized by the Mexican College of Internal Medicine

Event participation builds upon Khiron's relationship with the Mexican College of Internal Medicine, a leading association of internal medicine specialists that previously endorsed the company in 2018

Conference attendees included over 2000 leading specialists, physicians and healthcare professionals from across Mexico

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV:KHRN,OTCQB:KHRNF), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America announced today its participation in the XLIV International Course of Internal Medicine conference, which took place from July 3-6 in Monterrey, Mexico. Organized by the Mexican College of Internal Medicine, Khiron was the only cannabis company to participate in this year's conference, where it joined over 2000 physicians and medical specialists to inform, educate and discuss medical cannabis knowledge and developments.

On July 3rd, Khiron opened the conference with a one-hour session covering global research and insight on the safe and responsible prescription of medical cannabis, presented by Dr. Maria Fernanda Arboleda, International Director of Medical Services at Khiron Life Sciences and medical cannabis expert. The Company also hosted a booth at the conference from July 4-6, where attendees had the opportunity to learn about the Khiron brand, explore its products, and engage in interactive discussion with Khiron's medical team.

Luis Chaves, Khiron's country manager for Mexico, stated: "At Khiron, we have been continually committed to helping doctors and health care professionals provide safe and effective medical cannabis treatment options. As one of Mexico's foremost platforms for advancing the conversation around medical cannabis, our participation in the XLIV International Course of Internal Medicine furthers our stated mission to increase awareness on the benefits of cannabis for medical use, and to introduce medicinal cannabis products across Mexico and Latin America."

Combined with Khiron's ongoing medical education efforts to engage physicians across the country, the Company's presence at the XLIV International Course of Internal Medicine conference further builds upon its close relationship with medical associations and health care professionals across the LatAm region. Khiron has previously received the endorsement of the Mexican College of Internal Medicine for KhironMed, the Company's Medical Cannabis Symposium held in Mexico City last February 2019, as well as for its schedule of medical education symposium and activities taking place in Mexico this year.

Dr. Roberto Lopez, president of the Mexican College of Internal Medicine, commented: "As scientific research continues to support the use of cannabis-based products for various medical conditions, the XLIV International Course of Internal Medicine aims to train health leaders in the safe use and prescription of medicinal cannabis. We were incredibly excited to have Khiron join us and participate in this year's conference."

About the Mexican College of Internal Medicine

The Mexican College of Internal Medicine is a medical institution that seeks to consolidate and guide the presence of internal medicine in Mexico. Among its main objectives are to promote, foster, advise and carry out academic research and continuing education activities that encourage the development and highest level of internal medicine, as well as to provide access to experts in financial and legislative issues. For further information visit https://www.cmim.org/

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSXV, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

