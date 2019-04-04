Khiron Life Sciences Hosts Canadian Pavilion at Cannamexico World Summit 2019, Targeting over 2,000 Global Cannabusiness Leaders

One of the largest and most influential cannabis conferences in Latin America

Two-day conference to attract over 2,000 attendees from more than ten countries

First Canadian Pavilion welcomes prominent Canadian and global cannabis industry leaders

Canadian Pavilion partners include MNP, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., BMO and Dixie Brands . As previously announced, Dixie Brands and Khiron have established a joint venture to bring Dixie Brands' 100+ category-leading SKU's to the Latin American marketplace

TORONTO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it will co-host the Canadian Pavilion at Cannamexico World Summit 2019, one of the largest and most influential cannabis conferences in Latin America. The Canadian Pavilion brings together industry leaders to discuss innovation and development opportunities and the important role for Canadian business on the cannabis world stage. In addition to Khiron, key Canadian Pavilion partners include MNP, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., BMO and Dixie Brands. As previously announced, Dixie Brands and Khiron have established a joint venture to bring Dixie Brands' 100+ category-leading SKU's to the Latin American marketplace.

Alvaro Torres, CEO and a Director of Khiron, comments: " Cannamexico and the Canadian Pavilion provide an essential forum to discuss the fast developing market opportunity in Mexico with leading stakeholders. Mexico is an important jurisdiction for Khiron as we continue to execute on our strategy to be a market leader across Latin America. We look forward to welcoming industry colleagues and the cannabis community to the Canadian Pavilion at Cannamexico to help build a strong and secure cannabis industry in Mexico."

Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico and Khiron board member, comments: " The first Canadian Pavilion will be an exclusive space dedicated to showcasing leading Canadian cannabusinesses and offers a unique opportunity to showcase business, meet with leading global stakeholders, and gain valuable knowledge about business opportunities in the Mexican and Latin American cannabis industry."

The Cannamexico World Summit 2019, taking place April 25-26 in Guanajuato, Mexico, is presented by CentroFox and Khiron Life Sciences. Cannamexico is a global summit focused on showcasing the potential for the Cannabis industry in Mexico, a market estimated at 2 Billion USD (Source: Prohibition Partners). The summit brings together regional and global cannabis leaders to discuss regulatory developments, market opportunities, medical advances, innovation, and wellness for the LatAm cannabis industry. For more information visit the website: http://cannamexico.com.mx/en

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

