Khiron Receives First Medical Cannabis Prescriptions for UK Patients Participating in Project Twenty21

Khiron is the exclusive Latin American supplier to Project Twenty21, a leading UK registry study enrolling up to 20,000 patients by the end of 2021, to create the largest body of evidence in Europe for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis

First import of EU GMP medical cannabis products is complete





Khiron branded products available to participating UK doctors, with first prescriptions now received





Khiron has secured a strategic partnership with an EU GMP fulfilment partner which can deliver patient prescriptions to their homes





UK medical cannabis clinics and doctors have received regulatory approval to conduct teleconsultations with patients, a new milestone in opening up patient access





Approximately 1.4m people in Great Britain are using "street cannabis" to treat medically diagnosed, chronic health conditions (source: YouGov)





TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced the receipt of its first medical cannabis prescriptions for patients participating in Project Twenty21 in the United Kingdom (UK). Khiron branded EU GMP medical cannabis is now available for prescription from doctors and clinics participating in Project Twenty21, Europe's largest study of the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis.

Khiron has been actively preparing to supply Project Twenty21 since first announcing its participation in November 2019. The supply of EU GMP medical cannabis is fully supported by the Company's global medical education team, led by Dr. Maria Fernanda Arboleda, International Director for Medical Services. Khiron will leverage educational materials and key learnings from the Company's Colombian cannabis experience in making therapeutic recommendations for Project Twenty21.

Leading the project, Professor David Nutt from the UK's leading independent scientific body Drug Science commented: "Khiron's assistance in delivering Project Twenty21 will expand the formulary significantly. Our shared vision, accelerating access of medical cannabis to patients who need it the most, will be greatly enhanced by the support provided by the Khiron team."

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented: "The receipt of our first prescriptions in the UK is a testament to Khiron's regulatory strengths and globally diversified supply chain strategy. We have the flexibility to source medical cannabis products from multiple countries, with an aim to optimize for quality, speed and economics. The implementation of virtual consultations in the UK and mail order fulfilment are also huge milestones, which remove friction for patients and help to drive positive health outcomes."

Khiron is the exclusive LatAm supplier to Project Twenty21, Europe's first and largest national medical cannabis registry study in November 2019. Project Twenty21 aims to enrol 20,000 patients by the end of 2021, creating the largest body of evidence for the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis – with an aim to demonstrate to policymakers that medical cannabis should be as widely available, and affordable, as other approved medicines for patients who would benefit from them.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is the dominant integrated medical cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America, along with activity in North America and Europe, and is licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The Company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved line of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is fully authorized to manufacture high- and low-THC medical cannabis, and to fill prescriptions for low-THC medical cannabis in the country.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

