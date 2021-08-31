Khiron Registers its First Two Medical Cannabis Products in Peru, Available for Sale Nationwide

Currently in Peru, the Company sells magistral preparations, or customized compound formulations, through its exclusive agreement with Farmacia Universal. In contrast, as shelf-ready medical cannabis products, Alixen™ 30™ and Alixen™ 100 will be made widely available, on a non-exclusive basis in the country. Alixen™ 30 will target indications such as anxiety, insomnia, Parkinson's Disease, and depression, while Alixen™ 100 will be used in the treatment of epilepsy. The Company also expects to have finished THC products available for commercial distribution in early 2022 to address additional pathologies, including chronic pain. In the interim, the Company will continue to fill high-THC magistral preparation prescriptions in partnership with Farmacia Universal and work toward listing the Company's registered medical cannabis products in major national pharmacy chains in Peru.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, comments, "As we look to establish ourselves as the leading B2C medical cannabis company in Latin America, we are extremely proud to have received our first ever registration of medical cannabis products. Khiron-branded registered medical cannabis products from Colombia will be made available in Peru, providing patients with broader access and quicker prescription delivery through traditional distribution channels. Combined with the recent launch of our first Zerenia™ clinic in Peru, we have the pieces in place to expand in Peru and deliver on our Mission of improving patients' quality of life through medical cannabis."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

