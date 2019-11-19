Khiron to be Exclusive Latin American Provider to Project Twenty21, Europe's Largest Medical Cannabis Study with 20,000 Patients

Khiron Life Sciences establishes early mover position to build its brand and product offering in the United Kingdom's nascent medical cannabis market

Project Twenty21 will study medical cannabis's therapeutic effects on 20,000 patients - and build largest ever evidence base for UK National Health Service (NHS) provision of these medicines

Real-world data registry will document patient outcomes in those prescribed medical cannabis and support health authority applications

Project welcomed by The Royal College of Psychiatrists, peers, The British Pain Society, United Patients Alliance and leading campaigners, including Hannah Deacon - whose high profile case led to her son, Alfie Deacon , being one of the few prescribed medical cannabis for his intractable epilepsy

- whose high profile case led to her son, , being one of the few prescribed medical cannabis for his intractable epilepsy Alongside epilepsy, the project will address Chronic Pain, Multiple Sclerosis, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and other chronic conditions

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it will be the exclusive Latin American provider of cannabis medicines to Project Twenty21 in the United Kingdom.

Project Twenty21, Europe's first and biggest national medical cannabis registry, was launched on November 7, 2019 at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in London. The project will enrol 20,000 patients by the end of 2021, creating the largest body of evidence for the efficacy of medical cannabis, with an aim to then convince UK policy makers that medical cannabis should be as widely available, and affordable, as other approved medicines for patients who would benefit from them.

It will also aim to support prescribers across the country to feel confident in providing medical cannabis to such patients, while helping to build a case for NHS funding in seven key identified conditions. These conditions include Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Tourette's Syndrome, Anxiety Disorder or those who are dealing with the harm of substance misuse.

Leading the project, Professor David Nutt from the UK's leading independent scientific body Drug Science commented: "Medical cannabis is still out of reach for far too many. Patients are left untreated, in significant debt from the cost of private prescriptions, or criminalized as they are forced to turn to the illicit market. They don't deserve any of this, and the situation with prescribing desperately needs to change."

The study will use real-world data to document the effectiveness, safety, quality of life, and patient reported outcomes in those prescribed medical cannabis for these conditions. It will not be a randomised control trial (where some would receive placebo), and all 20,000 participants will receive medical cannabis from participating providers at an affordable cost, subsidised in part by the cannabis providers, including Khiron, and by Drug Science itself. Project Twenty21 has the support of The Royal College of Psychiatrists, The British Pain Society, the United Patients Alliance, patients, peers and medical cannabis campaigners.

The participation of Khiron in Project Twenty21 in the United Kingdom further cements the Company's focused regional strategy of entering and capturing market share in the region's estimated €115.7 Billion medical cannabis market by 2028 (Prohibition Partners).

Management Commentary

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented, "We are excited to have this opportunity to participate in Project Twenty21 and help improve access to cannabis medicines in the UK. According to the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis, it is estimated that 1.4 million people in the UK are using illicit or 'street cannabis' to treat the symptoms of chronic conditions. Once available, patients will benefit from Khiron's high quality product offering and our inherent cost advantages. In advance of a more liberalized medical cannabis market in the UK, the study provides prescribers and patients an opportunity to get early familiarity with Khiron's brand and product offering."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

