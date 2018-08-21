KHJ Brand Activation Appoints New President

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KHJ Brand Activation, New England's premier independently owned, full-service branding and activation firm, today announced a number of organizational moves, including the hiring of Bill Fleishman, former CEO of Boston-based Cone Communications. Fleishman brings 28 years of marketing leadership experience, including executive roles in agencies specializing in integrated marketing, purpose, corporate social responsibility, consumer public relations and advertising.

Fleishman specializes in the development of immersive brand and communication strategies designed to connect brand purpose to business results. In the role of president, Fleishman will be responsible for adding additional purpose campaign expertise, broadening the agency's consumer brand client portfolio and helping to further integrate client strategies across earned, owned, paid and shared channels.

"At KHJ, our mission is to help people and organizations see and realize what's possible, for themselves and the world around them. To that end, we are continually looking at new ways to bring their brands to life," says Judy Habib, CEO. "Increasingly, that means connecting the dots between marketing and employee engagement. Bill's deep experience helping some of the most loved global brands communicate their value and purpose — from the inside out — is a perfect fit for who we are and where we will continue to go as an agency. We are thrilled he will be joining our best-in-class team to create additional value for our clients as we continue our growth."

Fleishman joins KHJ Brand Activation after serving as CEO of Cone Communications, an Omnicom (NYSE : OMC ) public relations agency specializing in the intersection of consumer marketing and corporate responsibility strategy, where he led various agency accounts including Jiffy Lube, Timberland, Nestlé Waters, General Mills, Purina, Merry Maids and Jockey.

"KHJ's rich history of creative and award-winning work speaks for itself," says Fleishman. "The agency leadership truly understands how the power of a trusting and values-driven culture can not only enable the exploration of new creative territory but also foster a uniquely collaborative environment, where staff can get the most out of their agency experience. KHJ knows that people are what make the company so special, and I am glad to be a part of a firm that clearly understands how to treat talent and inspire the best possible work from everyone."

The agency also elevated two of its longest-tenured leaders to officer roles. Executive Vice President Sylvie Askins has been named chief strategy officer. Askins began her career at the company in 1999 and has served in a variety of senior management roles, spanning from account services to brand strategy. Adam Cramer, who first joined the firm in 1997, has been named chief creative officer and will continue to oversee creative and campaign development at the agency. Both Askins and Cramer will continue to report to the CEO.

"I am truly proud of the extraordinary leadership team we have assembled," says Habib. "There is an amazing concentration of talent at this agency, and I think I can speak for my KHJ colleagues by saying we are all looking forward to this journey ahead and realizing what's possible for a better world, together."

