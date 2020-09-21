Khloé Kardashian, IPSY's New Brand Partner, Set to Battle Addison Rae in the Ultimate "Make-Off" Challenge

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the largest beauty membership in the world, announced today that Khloé Kardashian has been named as its exclusive brand partner. Khloé, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Co-Founder of GOOD AMERICAN, will now be joining IPSY's mission of empowering individuals around the world to express their unique beauty.

Photo courtesy of Sasha Samsanova Photo courtesy of Sasha Samsanova

"I've always loved expressing myself through makeup and trying new products and looks," says Khloé. "I shake things up, take risks, and just have fun with it. To me, beauty should be anything but boring. With IPSY, you get to try new beauty products every month that are picked just for you. I'm thrilled to partner with IPSY in redefining how we all discover beauty."

"Khloé is an inspirational working mom and entrepreneur who embodies self-expression in a very real and tangible way," says Jenna Habayeb, Chief Brand Officer at IPSY. "She is a true style chameleon and takes a bold approach to beauty that is playful, experimental, adventurous—and really brings the IPSY experience to life. Over the years, Khloé has invited us all into her life, her home, and her relationships, and now we are thrilled to welcome her into the IPSY community, and we can't share all that fun activations ahead."

Khloé's debut as IPSY Brand Partner will be aired exclusively on the brand's IGTV next Thursday, September 24th at 9pm ET, where she will battle ITEM Beauty Co-Founder Addison Rae in a hilarious, face-to-face tiny hands "Make-Off" challenge. Tune in and vote for #TeamKoko or #TeamAddison for a chance to win a one-year membership to IPSY's Glam Bag, $500 worth of GOOD AMERICAN apparel, and an ITEM Beauty haul. For more details, go to instagram.com/ipsy.

IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, has more than 3 million active members, and has shipped over 1 billion products. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community over 25 million strong, more than 160 million product reviews, and more than 150M social impressions every month, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

