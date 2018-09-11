MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Khurram Sadiq is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of his role as a Psychiatrist and Consultant Psychiatrist at Great Manchester Mental Health - NHS Foundation Trust.

Located in Manchester, England, Great Manchester Mental Health - NHS Foundation Trust is dedicated to the utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology in an effort to further enhance their patients' wellbeing. With hope, value and respect at the forefront of the company's values, the center seeks out in benevolently giving their clients the quality healthcare services they deserve.

Amassing over fourteen years of experience in the field of Psychiatry, Dr. Sadiq is a prominent professional within his field. Throughout his career, Dr. Sadiq has attained extensive experience within the areas of Crisis Intervention, Dual Diagnosis, Early Intervention in Psychosis and Community Mental Health, Medical Education, Asperger's Syndrome, ADHD, Music & Wellbeing, Social Media and Wellbeing, and Psycho Oncology.

Dr. Sadiq graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degree in Psychiatry from the Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. After relocating to the United Kingdom, Dr. Sadiq attained his MRCPsych in Mental Health in 2011 from The Royal College of Psychiatrists. Thereafter, Dr. Sadiq obtained his fellowship in Clinical Leadership from Mersey Deanery in 2014-2015.

To further his professional development, Dr. Sadiq is an affiliate of several organisations including the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the British Pakistani Psychiatrists Association. Dr. Sadiq is involved with volunteer work with the Tropic Health and Education Trust – Global Partnership in Healthcare and Nigran Care (working towards the wellbeing of children) in Pakistan.

A published scholar, Dr. Sadiq has authored several works including "Assessing Protective Factors for Violence Risk in U.K. General Mental Health Services Using the Structured Assessment of Protective Factors," which was published in December of 2017 in the "International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology." He in total has around 11 publications.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Sadiq was Named in "The Leading Physicians of the World 2017."

Dr. Sadiq has been blessed with several mentors starting from his father who taught him to challenge and to know his rights and wrongs, his mother who taught him to be resilient and progressive, his English Teacher in the primary school in Pakistan, Mr Shahjehen Bhatti (a forward thinker) who taught him to be outside the box, his Biology teacher Miss Night Shamim who taught him how to inspire and steer; Dr. Prem Mahadun his mentor in his professional life who helped him develop different facets and made him understand the meaning of a True leader and his most favourite mentor 'His failures' that taught him to rise again with a vigour, persevere and 'Never say die attitude'. He attributes his success to his failures.

When he is not working, Dr. Sadiq enjoys reading, learning languages, playing tennis and music. In his spare time, Dr. Sadiq is currently learning how to learn how to play the guitar. Dr. Sadiq enjoys being amongst his 'inner circle of friends' which he states is integral to his survival.

In looking to the future, Dr. Sadiq is in the process of setting up Tele-Psychiatry services in Pakistan in 2018. He has generated a plan to build Pakistan's own state of the art Mental Health Hospital in the capital city of Pakistan. Dr. Sadiq is currently working on a 10 year plan for the setup, development and completion of this project.

