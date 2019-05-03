KI Board of Directors Appoints Veteran Executive Brian Krenke as CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KI's board of directors is pleased to announce that Brian Krenke will be the company's next CEO, effective May 1, 2019.

Krenke will take over for Dick Resch, who has served as KI CEO since 1983 and is a 55-year veteran of the company. Resch will remain on the KI board of directors and assume the title of Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.

Brian Krenke

"I am honored to take on the mantle as KI's next CEO," Krenke said. "Dick is a legend within the contract furniture industry, and I have been privileged to learn a great deal working alongside him for nearly three decades. I am excited about KI's future and look forward to leading the company into a new era of growth."

Krenke joined KI in 1991 as a sales engineer and has held various senior leadership roles at the company. He has served as the company's president since 2010. As president, Krenke has overseen KI's day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing, and product design and development. Krenke has also managed operations for KI subsidiary Pallas Textiles.

In his new role, Resch will manage KI's domestic and international manufacturing operations, human resources and Pallas Textiles. He will also oversee KI affiliate SpaceSaver Corporation.

Under Resch's leadership, KI grew from a modestly-sized maker of folding chairs and tables into a global manufacturer with nearly $700 million in annual sales and almost 3,000 employees. He has forged a decades-long legacy of philanthropy -- and has made commitment to customers and community cornerstones of KI's mission.

"As I enter the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to hand the reins over to Brian," Resch said. "His expertise and leadership will serve KI well, and I look forward to working with him and the board of directors in the years to come."

About KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture and moveable wall system solutions for education, healthcare, government and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisc. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia. KI tailors products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit www.ki.com.

