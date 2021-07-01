Kia America Announces Best-Ever First-Half Yearly Sales And Best-Ever June Sales In Company History
Fourth Consecutive Month of All-Time, Record-Breaking, Year-Over-Year Sales Figures
Jul 01, 2021, 02:06 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced its highest ever first-half yearly sales of 378,511 units. After posting three consecutive monthly sales records in March, April and May, June was also a record-breaking month with 68,486 units sold – a 43.1-percent increase over June 2020. Through the first six months of 2021, Kia's U.S. sales were up 43.7-percent year-over-year. Standout June sales performances include:
- Best-ever first-half sales performances for Forte, Seltos, Sportage and Telluride
- Seltos sales up 128.6-percent and Telluride up 79-percent vs. first half of 2020
- Kia's light truck line-up now represents 64-percent of overall vehicle sales in 2021
Also, as Kia America introduces its EV line-up, a limited run of 1,500 First Edition EV6 all-electric vehicles were fully reserved within hours of becoming available on Kia.com, with delivery to local dealers expected in Q1 2022.
"Kia closed the first-half of the year with incredibly strong sales, and this unprecedented momentum will continue as we further implement our growth strategy to gain market share even in light of industry-wide supplier issues and delayed production," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia is taking more and more market share in the United States. We are increasing sales of fuel-efficient sedans and our SUV sales are growing based on the strength of our light trucks, including the innovative and award-winning Sorento and the all-new Carnival MPV."
Complementing June's record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:
- Being named the Best Certified Pre-Owned Non-Luxury Program of 2021 by Autotrader, which also singled out the 2021 Kia Soul as one of the "10 Best Cars for College Graduates"
- Telluride was named as one of the "Best SUVs of 2021" according to CNET; and was also counted among the "10 Best SUVs with Self-Driving Features for 2021" by Autobytel
Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
|
MONTH OF JUNE
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Rio
|
3,590
|
1,706
|
16,673
|
11,747
|
Forte
|
11,482
|
6,260
|
62,159
|
39,444
|
K5/Optima
|
8,641
|
5,732
|
51,120
|
38,825
|
Cadenza
|
32
|
65
|
225
|
670
|
Stinger
|
1,404
|
1,527
|
6,498
|
6,351
|
K900
|
3
|
23
|
70
|
125
|
Soul
|
7,103
|
7,439
|
38,780
|
34,041
|
Niro
|
2,633
|
1,185
|
11,817
|
8,252
|
Seltos
|
3,568
|
3,636
|
32,185
|
14,078
|
Sportage
|
11,828
|
8,021
|
53,374
|
39,618
|
Sorento
|
7,405
|
8,193
|
48,313
|
37,796
|
Telluride
|
7,613
|
2,864
|
45,438
|
25,376
|
Sedona/Carnival
|
3,184
|
1,219
|
11,859
|
7,014
|
Total
|
68,486
|
47,870
|
378,511
|
263,337
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article