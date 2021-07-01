Kia America Announces Best-Ever First-Half Yearly Sales and Best-Ever June Sales in Company History

Also, as Kia America introduces its EV line-up, a limited run of 1,500 First Edition EV6 all-electric vehicles were fully reserved within hours of becoming available on Kia.com, with delivery to local dealers expected in Q1 2022.

"Kia closed the first-half of the year with incredibly strong sales, and this unprecedented momentum will continue as we further implement our growth strategy to gain market share even in light of industry-wide supplier issues and delayed production," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia is taking more and more market share in the United States. We are increasing sales of fuel-efficient sedans and our SUV sales are growing based on the strength of our light trucks, including the innovative and award-winning Sorento and the all-new Carnival MPV."

Complementing June's record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:

Being named the Best Certified Pre-Owned Non-Luxury Program of 2021 by Autotrader, which also singled out the 2021 Kia Soul as one of the "10 Best Cars for College Graduates"

Telluride was named as one of the "Best SUVs of 2021" according to CNET; and was also counted among the "10 Best SUVs with Self-Driving Features for 2021" by Autobytel

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF JUNE YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 3,590 1,706 16,673 11,747 Forte 11,482 6,260 62,159 39,444 K5/Optima 8,641 5,732 51,120 38,825 Cadenza 32 65 225 670 Stinger 1,404 1,527 6,498 6,351 K900 3 23 70 125 Soul 7,103 7,439 38,780 34,041 Niro 2,633 1,185 11,817 8,252 Seltos 3,568 3,636 32,185 14,078 Sportage 11,828 8,021 53,374 39,618 Sorento 7,405 8,193 48,313 37,796 Telluride 7,613 2,864 45,438 25,376 Sedona/Carnival 3,184 1,219 11,859 7,014 Total 68,486 47,870 378,511 263,337

