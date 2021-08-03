Kia America Announces Highest July Sales In Company History
Fast Growing Brand Delivers Fifth Consecutive Monthly Sales Record
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kia America today announced record July sales of 70,099 units. Following the company's best first-half year sales in history (Jan-Jun 2021), the month of July was punctuated by best-ever sales for Carnival MPV and best July performances from K5, Sportage and Telluride. July sales were up 34-percent year-over-year. Carnival MPV posted its fourth consecutive month-over-month increase, marking the model's highest monthly sales performance since it was introduced.
"Kia continues to build on the momentum from our record breaking first-half by setting yet another record" said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia sold more than 74-percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34-percent during the same period last year, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand."
Complementing July's record-breaking sales, Kia was also recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:
- The 2022 Stinger sports sedan was awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award
- K5 was named the most satisfying premium midsize car and Telluride the most satisfying Large Crossover SUV by AutoPacific in the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. Winning vehicles are chosen based on objectively measuring owner satisfaction regarding 36 individual model attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and interior design
|
|
MONTH OF JULY
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Rio
|
3,297
|
2,056
|
19,970
|
13,803
|
Forte
|
12,423
|
7,410
|
74,582
|
46,854
|
K5/Optima
|
9,233
|
6,217
|
60,353
|
45,042
|
Cadenza
|
8
|
100
|
233
|
770
|
Stinger
|
1,419
|
1,427
|
7,917
|
7,778
|
K900
|
2
|
25
|
72
|
150
|
Soul
|
7,838
|
7,622
|
46,618
|
41,663
|
Niro
|
2,648
|
1,307
|
14,465
|
9,559
|
Seltos
|
4,412
|
4,504
|
36,597
|
18,582
|
Sportage
|
10,626
|
7,945
|
64,000
|
47,563
|
Sorento
|
5,750
|
8,008
|
54,063
|
45,804
|
Telluride
|
8,661
|
4,822
|
54,099
|
30,198
|
Sedona/Carnival
|
3,782
|
1,036
|
15,641
|
8,050
|
Total
|
70,099
|
52,479
|
448,610
|
315,816
