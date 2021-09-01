Kia America Contributes $200,000 To The American Red Cross To Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today made a donation of $200,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts and provide shelter, food and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ida. In addition, Kia Motors Finance customers affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for payment relief solutions. Impacted Kia Motors Finance customers can call that company's customer service line at (866) 331-5632 to learn more about their options during this difficult time.

"Helping individuals and communities in need is part of Kia's brand purpose and these funds will support people impacted by this devastating storm," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "Responding to disasters is a team effort and Kia applauds the American Red Cross and its trained workers from across the United States who quickly mobilized emergency supplies into multiple states."

Kia's support of the American Red Cross is the latest extension of its "Accelerate The Good" initiative, which has provided more than $2.5 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to monetary donations, Kia Team Member volunteers assembled personal protective equipment (PPE) at Kia's manufacturing plant in Georgia for front line medical staff early in the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately delivering more than 550,000 face shields to hospitals and medical centers across the country.

Kia actively encourages its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support. For information on how to donate please visit www.redcross.org.

