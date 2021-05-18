Kia America Debuts in US.

Plan S, or Plan Shift, is Kia's ambitious $25 billion transformative strategy. Plan S includes sustainable mobility, delivery vehicles and personal transport solutions through Kia's PBV platform as well as developing Kia's Mobility as a Service strategy. Plan S will also see the launch of 11 EVs on a global basis by 2026. The first advanced-platform EV as part of Plan S will be the EV6, set to go on sale in U.S. in early 2022.

"This is an important and inspiring time in Kia's history," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia America and Kia North America. "On a global scale, our brand is sharpening its identity, and defining a sustainable, purposeful strategy within existing, new and to-be -developed vehicle segments as well as larger efforts we are now ready to pursue. Today's announcement signals that Kia in the US is fully aligned with Kia Corporation's global strategy and primed for continued success."

The new logo resembles a handwritten signature and will continue to roll out on all 2022 vehicles. The design of the new logo is simple but dramatically effective: the rising movement of the two diagonal strokes are accentuated by beveled ends and reveals an unexpected subtext, "Ki," or "to rise." Narrow connections between the characters emphasize the power and energy of movement, and the wide proportions of the three vertical pillars reinforce stability and provide a confident and balanced appearance.

The new strategy announcement comes as Kia celebrate two consecutive best-ever US sales months in March and April, 2021.

Kia America forms part of Kia North America, which includes Kia America's headquarters in Irvine, CA and Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, GA. Kia North America also includes the brand's presence in Canada and Mexico, including the manufacturing facility in Nuevo León, Mexico. Kia Corporation operates the Kia Design Center America in Irvine, CA and R&D facilities across the U.S.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.

For media information and content, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

SOURCE Kia America