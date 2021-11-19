Kia America delivers the future at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

At the conclusion of the auto show, the 2022 Numerals will be hitched to an award-winning Kia Telluride SUV – and flanked by an all-electric Kia EV6 – for a cross journey through 18 states before arriving in New York City's Times Square on December 20.

"We are thrilled to be delivering the Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals to their home at One Times Square to celebrate the coming of 2022," said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing, Kia America. "During the cross-country trip to New York, we'll be celebrating all the big and small things that make America great and spread some holiday cheer as well."

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

