Kia America Earns Highest Number Of J.D. Power Initial Quality Awards In The Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has earned more number-one ranked models than any other automaker, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). A total of five Kia vehicles delivered segment-best performances: Forte (Compact Car), Sedona (Minivan), Sportage (Compact SUV), Soul (Small SUV) and Telluride (Upper Midsize SUV). 2021 marks three consecutive wins for Forte and Sedona and the second straight year Soul ranked number one. Telluride is a first-time honoree and Sportage recaptures the title it previously held in 2019.

"Topping more segments than any other brand in the industry is a testament to the design and engineering of Kia products as world-class vehicles," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "These five models are the embodiment of Kia's laser-focus on quality and customer satisfaction in this increasingly competitive and quickly evolving marketplace."

J.D. Power's annual study analyzed responses from 110,827 respondents with regards to 177 vehicle criteria across 23 vehicle segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues as reported by the vehicle owners.

