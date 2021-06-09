Kia America “First Edition” EV6 all-electric vehicle program fully reserved.

The First Edition was made available in three color combinations - Urban Yellow with black seats, Glacier (white) with dark green seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats, with the Urban Yellow exterior color and dark green seats on the Glacier variant being exclusive to the First Edition. On the inside, the special edition features Illuminated door sills with "First Edition" designation, a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display1, Remote Smart Parking Assist2, sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, dual-motor AWD3 power delivery and a 77.4 kWh battery.

"Kia welcomes the first EV6 buyers who join us in this historic movement." said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia's 'electric lifestyle' delivers a unique combination of luxury, performance and technology and the First Edition EV6 will provide owners with an experience all of their own."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

1 Augmented Reality Head-Up Display is available on select trims. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 It is the driver's responsibility to ensure it is safe to use the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature. RSPA is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around or behind the vehicle.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529380/EV6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442697/Kia_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia America