Kia America Posts Best-Ever August Sales

August Sales Increase 22-Percent Year-Over-Year with Electrified Models Up 151-Percent

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever August sales of 66,089 units, marking a 22-percent increase year-over-year. Kia's SUVs continue to shine with the Sportage as Kia's top-selling model for the fifth consecutive month with 12,986 units sold, representing a 59-percent increase year-over-year. Sales of the Sorento SUV increased by 114-percent year-over-year; and sales of the current generation Telluride continued strong increasing 18-percent year-over-year and just months before the highly anticipated 2023 version arrives in dealers. In addition, August sales of Kia's all-electric and hybrid models increased an astonishing 151-percent year-over-year.

"In light of ongoing supply challenges across the industry, achieving a best-ever August sales performance is a testament to the strength of our product lineup, our dealers and our employees," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We are optimistic that production through the end of the year will improve and further the success of our all-new Sportage, EV6, upcoming redesigned Telluride and more."

In addition to sales, August saw several significant announcements from Kia, including:

The North American debut of the 576-hp Kia EV6 GT performance crossover at The Quail, a motorsports gathering, during Monterey Car Week

The launch of an all-new creative campaign for the Sportage Hybrid SUV and a partnership with One Warm Coat, a non-profit that provides coats to those in need nationwide, as part of the brand's Accelerate The Good charitable initiatives

Pricing for the all-new 2023 Sportage Hybrid SUV and K5 midsize sedan

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF AUGUST YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 1,840 N/A 16,124 N/A Rio 1,923 1,777 18,833 21,747 Forte 11,838 9,258 73,660 83,840 K5/Optima 6,428 7,263 48,180 67,616 Cadenza N/A 1 1 234 Stinger 513 1,228 6,189 9,145 K900 N/A -- N/A 72 Soul 6,402 7,536 39,332 54,154 Niro 211 2,040 18,520 16,505 Seltos 4,604 2,822 28,160 39,419 Sportage 12,986 8,182 77,327 72,182 Sorento 8,732 4,080 57,250 58,143 Telluride 8,645 7,347 63,856 61,446 Carnival/Sedona 1,967 2,475 14,446 18,116 Total 66,089 54,009 461,878 502,619

