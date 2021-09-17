Kia America Takes Over Primetime to Introduce All-Electric EV6 and the New Kia America Brand

"The Kia EV6 is just the beginning of what the future holds for the Kia America brand," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "Based on the success of the partnerships Kia enjoyed last year with both the Emmys and America's Got Talent , we continue the launch of this all-new vehicle and highlight Kia's shift to electrification. These shows feature some of the most inspiring talent in the country today and allow us to introduce our new brand ethos of "Movement That Inspires" to a nation that is getting ready for an EV future."

The EV6 will hit the red carpet during the biggest night in television as Kia once-again partners with the Television Academy for the "73RD EMMY AWARDS" airing Sunday, September, 19th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The EV6 will be featured through an integration showcasing the brand's first dedicated all-electric vehicle, which sets the stage for the future of the Kia brand.

During the live broadcast, Kia will debut a 60-second spot, "Writer", which follows a screenwriter through the creative process. After several failed attempts at "putting pen to paper", the writer goes for a drive in her EV6 to clear her head and find inspiration. She begins to notice large letters in front of her spelling out the words, "Open on Paris, 1736" as a horse drawn carriage crosses an intersection. As the drive continues, the words "forbidden love" and "stepmother plots", along with a menacing queen-like figure perched high upon a bridge appear. Characters dressed in period costumes, including a group of violin players and a mysterious masked figure cloaked in black materialize as she drives by – highlighting how the movement of the EV6 – and all Kia models – inspire those that drive them. A voiceover states, "Inspiration is out there, go find it," and the spot closes with Kia America's new tagline, "Movement That Inspires" spelled out on the screen. In addition to the 60-second spot, the campaign will also feature 30- and 15-second versions of "Writer".

"Kia America is embarking on an entirely new direction and the EV6 is just the beginning," continued Wager. "When we change our surroundings, we become inspired by new experiences and movement and driving a new Kia will inspire owners to come up with their own breakthrough moments."

Kia continued as the first automotive brand to officially partner with America's Got Talent, and returned to the show with a series of in-show integrations which featured the brand's halo sports sedan, the 2022 Stinger and the EV6 Crossover. Taking the partnership one step further this year, the EV6 was part of the prize packages given to the Season 16 Winner and Runner-up earlier this week.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

