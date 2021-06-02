Kia America’s Historic Run Accelerates with Third Straight Month of Record Sales in May, 2021

Kia retailers observed significantly accelerated showroom traffic over the Memorial Day weekend due in part to the increased opening up of the country, the company noted.

"Kia's continued run of success has hit an important milestone – our very own 'Triple Crown' performance," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia continues to grow market share due to increased dealer engagement, strong marketing campaigns and award-winning products – the latest example of which is the all-new Carnival MPV – which has doubled its market share over the outgoing Sedona."

Complementing May record-breaking sales, the month also saw Kia recognized with prestigious awards and accolades, including:

Autotrader named the 2021 Kia Soul one of the "10 Best Cars for College Graduates"

The 2021 Sorento SUV included on the list of winners of the Popular Mechanics "Automotive Excellence Awards"

MONTH OF MAY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 3,386 1,760 13,083 10,041 Forte 13,323 6,603 50,677 33,184 K5/Optima 12,459 5,854 42,479 33,093 Cadenza 13 70 193 605 Stinger 1,457 1,393 5,094 4,824 K900 4 25 67 102 Soul 7,716 6,324 31,677 26,602 Niro 2,883 1,318 9,184 7,067 Seltos 5,360 3,551 28,617 10,442 Sportage 11,035 7,576 41,546 31,597 Sorento 11,144 7,262 40,908 29,603 Telluride 7,776 2,599 37,825 22,512 Sedona/Carnival 3,742 1,482 8,675 5,795 Total 80,298 45,817 310,025 215,467

