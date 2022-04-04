Kia Becomes Naming Rights and Official Automotive Partner of the Kia Forum

The Kia Forum annually hosts the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, boxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling and more. It has been a SoCal destination for 55 years and as further proof of its impact on the region and industry, the venue was presented with the L.A. Conservancy Preservation Award in 2014 and honored at the 2021 Pollstar Awards as "Arena of the Decade."

"Kia America is proud of our history in Southern California going back to the establishment of our US Headquarters here in 1992, and so we all celebrate now being part of one of the most historic, and emotionally-connected live entertainment and sports venues in California – if not the world," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "We are thrilled to be a part of the entertainment and excitement of live music and events at the Kia Forum moving forward."

"We're proud to partner with Kia and weave together our history with an innovative future, while continuing our dedication to the SoCal community," said Geni Lincoln, GM and SVP Live Events, the Kia Forum. "We look forward to merging the entertainment and automotive industries, broadening our mutual commitments to diversity, sustainability, and creativity."

The renaming of the Kia Forum is just the latest step in the transformation of Kia in the United States which accelerated with 2021's North American debut of its award-winning electric vehicle, the EV6, and the introduction of the company's Plan S, or Plan Shift, strategy. Kia's ambitious $25 billion Plan S incorporates new sustainable mobility, delivery vehicles and personal transport solutions. This includes the debut of 11 EVs on a global basis by 2026, and thus far in 2022, Kia has celebrated a strong start of EV6 deliveries to customers nationwide.

Kia's partnership with the Kia Forum will include new outdoor and indoor signage, the installation of EV charging stations, and Kia vehicle displays beginning with the EV6. Also coming soon is the establishment of the "Kia Club," an exclusive hospitality lounge for the enjoyment of automotive enthusiasts and music fans.

Photos and videos of the Kia Forum, including from an event this morning launching the partnership, will be available here.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About the Kia Forum

The Kia Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, combat sports and more. Fans at the Kia Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal's most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Kia Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Kia Forum was honored at the 2021 Pollstar Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award. For more information, please visit thekiaforum.com. Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

SOURCE Kia America