Kia earns honors in Vincentric 2021 Best Fleet Value In America Awards

"Kia will always be driven to offer the best value to all of our customers," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America. For the experts at Vincentric to support that claim demonstrates our ability to deliver quality, design, and performance at an unbeatable price. This combination is key in the fleet vehicle space that Vincentric serves."

The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America awards recognize specific vehicles and trims which have the lowest total cost of ownership in the greatest number of measured lifecycle cost scenarios. Now in its 16th year, the prize measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees and taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.

"The Forte and Soul returned for third-time wins this year and had the best results in more cost categories than any other competitor in their segments," said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. "These strong performances helped Kia demonstrate the value its vehicles bring to the fleet market."

About Vincentric

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, JD Power, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486321/Kia_Soul.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812837/Kia_Motors_America_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

