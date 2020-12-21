Kia K5 picks up CarBuzz’s 2020 People’s Car Award.

"A lot has changed with Kia over the last decade in terms of design and performance, but the incredible value we offer to our customers will never change," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "The K5 had big shoes to fill, but our team of designers and engineers were more than up to the task and we're honored the driving enthusiasts at CarBuzz have recognized the hard work."

New for the 2021 model year, the K5 is the brand's most powerful mid-size sedan ever with turbocharged engines across the board, available all-wheel drive, and a technology-packed premium interior that's not far off from what you'd find inside a much higher priced luxury vehicle.

"The K5 proves that the sedan still holds an important place in a crossover-dominated market," said CarBuzz Senior Editor, Jared Rosenholtz. "After driving the new K5, we came away impressed with its unique style, well-organized interior, premium materials, sporty driving manners, and outstanding safety technology. Unlike the Optima before it, the K5 offers optional all-wheel drive, opening it to new customers in colder climates who would have otherwise only considered a crossover. The addition of the sporty GT model with 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque will even give enthusiasts something to lust over at an affordable price point. We think the K5 offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the clear winner of this year's People's Car category."

The K5 starts at $23,490, with the premium K5 EX starting at $27,990 and the sporty GT model priced at $30,490. For more information on CarBuzz's People's Car, visit https://carbuzz.com/cars/kia/k5.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

