Kia Motors America Announces August Sales

"Kia continues to outpace the industry, delivering best-ever August sales for two popular SUVs," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Coming on the heels of Kia's fifth consecutive year at the top of the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, the sales records set by Sportage, our longest-running nameplate, and Telluride, our newest model, are proof positive Kia's 'Give It Everything' approach is resonating with consumers. We are confident this upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of 2019."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF AUGUST YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,752 2,367 17,464 15,282 Forte 9,420 6,472 67,005 68,418 Optima 9,259 11,074 68,460 68,869 Cadenza 126 249 964 3,750 Stinger 1,422 1,480 9,435 11,624 K900 39 27 279 230 Soul 8,701 9,113 71,642 67,348 Niro 2,352 2,698 16,229 19,211 Sportage 9,593 6,538 58,241 55,264 Sorento 9,160 11,995 64,434 76,737 Telluride 6,374 N/A 34,160 N/A Sedona 1,532 1,851 10,666 13,806 Total 60,730 53,864 418,979 400,539

