Kia Motors America Announces August Sales
Best-Ever Monthly Sales Performances for Sportage and Telluride; with Forte Setting August Sales Record
Sep 04, 2019, 19:37 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced August sales of 60,730 vehicles, representing a 12.7-percent increase over the same period last year. Kia's August was led by best-ever sales of the Sportage, the brand's longest-running nameplate and the highest number of the all-new Telluride since the SUV was introduced earlier this year. Meanwhile, the new for 2019 sporty Forte climbed to new heights with best-ever August sales.
"Kia continues to outpace the industry, delivering best-ever August sales for two popular SUVs," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Coming on the heels of Kia's fifth consecutive year at the top of the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, the sales records set by Sportage, our longest-running nameplate, and Telluride, our newest model, are proof positive Kia's 'Give It Everything' approach is resonating with consumers. We are confident this upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of 2019."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF AUGUST
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rio
|
2,752
|
2,367
|
17,464
|
15,282
|
Forte
|
9,420
|
6,472
|
67,005
|
68,418
|
Optima
|
9,259
|
11,074
|
68,460
|
68,869
|
Cadenza
|
126
|
249
|
964
|
3,750
|
Stinger
|
1,422
|
1,480
|
9,435
|
11,624
|
K900
|
39
|
27
|
279
|
230
|
Soul
|
8,701
|
9,113
|
71,642
|
67,348
|
Niro
|
2,352
|
2,698
|
16,229
|
19,211
|
Sportage
|
9,593
|
6,538
|
58,241
|
55,264
|
Sorento
|
9,160
|
11,995
|
64,434
|
76,737
|
Telluride
|
6,374
|
N/A
|
34,160
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,532
|
1,851
|
10,666
|
13,806
|
Total
|
60,730
|
53,864
|
418,979
|
400,539
SOURCE Kia Motors America
