Kia Motors America Announces December Sales
Sportage CUV Posts a 13.7-Percent Increase Year-Over-Year to Realize Best-Ever Annual Sales
Jan 03, 2019, 14:09 ET
IRVINE, California, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced December sales of 47,428 vehicles, representing a 10.2-percent increase over the same period last year. Highlights of Kia's 2018 sales total of 589,673 units include:
- Best-ever annual sales for the Sportage CUV
- A 37-percent increase in sales of the Rio Subcompact
- Forte, Optima and Soul surpassing the 100,000-unit mark for the third consecutive year
"2018 was a year where the Kia brand continued to defy consumer and industry expectations by once again outranking all other non-luxury brands in initial quality and taking the number two spot in dependability, according to J.D. Power," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, KMA. "In addition, the Sorento was the top selling model and the Sportage saw a double-digit sales increase setting the stage for the highly anticipated Telluride, which is slated to debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit later this month. With a host of new and refreshed product introductions scheduled throughout 2019, Kia's world-class model line-up will continue to lead the industry in design, quality, advanced technology and value."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*
* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF DECEMBER
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Rio
|
1,608
|
1,618
|
22,975
|
16,760
|
Forte
|
7,709
|
7,922
|
101,890
|
117,596
|
Optima
|
7,809
|
7,081
|
101,603
|
107,493
|
Cadenza
|
198
|
896
|
4,507
|
7,249
|
Stinger
|
1,289
|
826
|
16,806
|
843
|
K900
|
55
|
35
|
354
|
455
|
Niro
|
2,006
|
2,397
|
28,232
|
27,237
|
Sportage
|
6,998
|
5,585
|
82,823
|
72,824
|
Sorento
|
8,502
|
7,740
|
107,846
|
99,684
|
Sedona
|
1,126
|
1,329
|
17,928
|
23,815
|
Soul
|
10,128
|
7,610
|
104,709
|
115,712
|
Total
|
47,428
|
43,039
|
589,673
|
589,668
