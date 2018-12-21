Kia Motors America Announces December Sales

"2018 was a year where the Kia brand continued to defy consumer and industry expectations by once again outranking all other non-luxury brands in initial quality and taking the number two spot in dependability, according to J.D. Power," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, KMA. "In addition, the Sorento was the top selling model and the Sportage saw a double-digit sales increase setting the stage for the highly anticipated Telluride, which is slated to debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit later this month. With a host of new and refreshed product introductions scheduled throughout 2019, Kia's world-class model line-up will continue to lead the industry in design, quality, advanced technology and value."

MONTH OF DECEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2018 2017 2018 2017 Rio 1,608 1,618 22,975 16,760 Forte 7,709 7,922 101,890 117,596 Optima 7,809 7,081 101,603 107,493 Cadenza 198 896 4,507 7,249 Stinger 1,289 826 16,806 843 K900 55 35 354 455 Niro 2,006 2,397 28,232 27,237 Sportage 6,998 5,585 82,823 72,824 Sorento 8,502 7,740 107,846 99,684 Sedona 1,126 1,329 17,928 23,815 Soul 10,128 7,610 104,709 115,712 Total 47,428 43,039 589,673 589,668

