Kia Motors America Announces July Sales
Rio, Forte and Sportage Models Realized Sales Increases of More Than 20-Percent Year-Over-Year
Aug 01, 2019, 14:12 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced July sales of 53,405 vehicles, led by the Forte with 9,172 units sold, representing a 22-percent increase in sales of the model as compared to July 2018. The Rio and Sportage models also saw double-digit sales gains over the same period last year with 23- and 22-percent increases, respectively. In addition, the popular Telluride SUV maintains its status as one of the fastest-selling models on the market with demand continuing to far exceed supply.
"Kia continues to outperform the industry as we capitalize on the groundswell of momentum generated during the first half of the year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "As we enter the final weeks of the critical summer sales period, we are confident that interest in the Kia brand, and our entire award-winning line up, will remain high."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF JULY
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rio
|
2,266
|
1,844
|
14,712
|
12,915
|
Forte
|
9,172
|
7,546
|
57,585
|
61,946
|
Optima
|
8,732
|
10,919
|
59,201
|
57,795
|
Cadenza
|
75
|
200
|
838
|
3,501
|
Stinger
|
1,092
|
1,506
|
8,013
|
10,144
|
K900
|
31
|
28
|
240
|
203
|
Soul
|
7,358
|
8,203
|
62,941
|
58,235
|
Niro
|
1,935
|
2,310
|
13,877
|
16,513
|
Sportage
|
8,573
|
7,007
|
48,648
|
48,726
|
Sorento
|
8,256
|
11,982
|
55,274
|
64,742
|
Telluride
|
4,559
|
N/A
|
27,786
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,356
|
1,567
|
9,134
|
11,955
|
Total
|
53,405
|
53,112
|
358,249
|
346,675
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Share this article