Kia Motors America Announces July Sales

"Kia continues to outperform the industry as we capitalize on the groundswell of momentum generated during the first half of the year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "As we enter the final weeks of the critical summer sales period, we are confident that interest in the Kia brand, and our entire award-winning line up, will remain high."

MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,266 1,844 14,712 12,915 Forte 9,172 7,546 57,585 61,946 Optima 8,732 10,919 59,201 57,795 Cadenza 75 200 838 3,501 Stinger 1,092 1,506 8,013 10,144 K900 31 28 240 203 Soul 7,358 8,203 62,941 58,235 Niro 1,935 2,310 13,877 16,513 Sportage 8,573 7,007 48,648 48,726 Sorento 8,256 11,982 55,274 64,742 Telluride 4,559 N/A 27,786 N/A Sedona 1,356 1,567 9,134 11,955 Total 53,405 53,112 358,249 346,675

