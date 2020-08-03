Kia Motors America Announces July Sales

"In the middle of the pandemic Kia posted the largest year-over-year retail-only volume increase in the industry as demand for our six utility vehicles continues to grow," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia's momentum has allowed us to gain share and we are confident that the all-new K5 and Telluride Nightfall Edition, combined with several new product launches scheduled for the coming months, will continue the brand's upward trajectory."

MONTH OF JUL Y YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 2,056 2,266 13,803 14,712 Forte 7,410 9,172 46,854 57,585 Optima 4,949 8,732 43,774 59,201 Cadenza 100 75 770 838 Stinger 1,427 1,092 7,778 8,013 K5 1,268 N/A 1,268 N/A K900 25 31 150 240 Soul 7,622 7,358 41,663 62,941 Niro 1,307 1,935 9,559 13,877 Seltos 4,504 N/A 18,582 N/A Sportage 7,945 8,573 47,563 48,648 Sorento 8,008 8,256 45,804 55,274 Telluride 4,822 4,559 30,198 27,786 Sedona 1,036 1,356 8,050 9,134 Total 52,479 53,405 315,816 358,249

