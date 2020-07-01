Kia Motors America Announces June Sales

Light Truck Sales Up 9.5-Percent Year-Over-Year On A Selling Date Adjusted Basis; Retail-Only Sales Nearly Equivalent to June 2019 Despite Shortage of Key Products

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's June sales total of 47,870 vehicles featured retail-only sales within one percent of the June 2019 mark despite a shortage of the award-winning Telluride SUV and other select models. In the month that saw Kia rank number one in the industry in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, the Sorento SUV led the way while the Sportage SUV delivered its best-ever retail performance in June.

"Despite the pandemic, demand for Kia's world-class offerings such as the Telluride remains extraordinarily high. In fact, on a selling day adjusted basis, Kia's retail sales were up nearly 6-percent year-over-year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia has once again topped the industry in initial quality and we are ready to begin the next chapter of our product story with the arrival of the all-new 2021 K5, which has been very well received by the media thus far, and consumers are already reaching out for details on future availability."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power** and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

** Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

MONTH OF JUNE

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

1,706

2,038

11,747

12,446

Forte

6,260

9,337

39,444

48,413

Optima

5,732

11,090

38,825

50,469

Cadenza

65

130

670

763

Stinger

1,527

1,345

6,351

6,921

K900

23

35

125

209

Soul

7,439

8,886

34,041

55,583

Niro

1,185

2,200

8,252

11,942

Seltos

3,636

N/A

14,078

N/A

Sportage

8,021

6,789

39,618

40,075

Sorento

8,193

7,570

37,796

47,018

Telluride

2,864

5,989

25,376

23,227

Sedona

1,219

1,392

7,014

7,778

Total

47,870

56,801

263,337

304,844

