Kia Motors America Announces May Sales

"With our expanded lineup of award-winning SUVs leading the way, Kia continues to defy expectations and outperform the industry. In fact, Sportage set a new retail sales record for the month of May," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "And with several exciting new products debuting in the months ahead and our dealers implementing touchless shopping and servicing practices, we continue to focus not only on exceeding the needs of our customers but also on their health and well-being."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF MAY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 1,760 2,482 10,041 10,408 Forte 6,603 10,366 33,184 39,076 Optima 5,854 8,300 33,093 39,379 Cadenza 70 105 605 633 Stinger 1,393 1,410 4,824 5,576 K900 25 29 102 174 Soul 6,324 10,713 26,602 46,697 Niro 1,318 2,557 7,067 9,742 Seltos 3,551 N/A 10,442 N/A Sportage 7,576 8,011 31,597 33,286 Sorento 7,262 8,356 29,603 39,448 Telluride 2,599 6,273 22,512 17,238 Sedona 1,482 1,460 5,795 6,386 Total 45,817 60,062 215,467 248,043

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

