Kia Motors America Announces May Sales
Sportage and Sorento SUVs are Kia's Top-Sellers; Seltos SUV Surpasses the 3,000 Unit Mark for the First Time
Jun 02, 2020, 16:18 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced May sales of 45,817 vehicles. Demand for Kia's lineup of capable SUVs remained strong as Sportage and Sorento topped the sales chart and the all-new Seltos SUV delivered its best performance since going on sale in January.
"With our expanded lineup of award-winning SUVs leading the way, Kia continues to defy expectations and outperform the industry. In fact, Sportage set a new retail sales record for the month of May," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "And with several exciting new products debuting in the months ahead and our dealers implementing touchless shopping and servicing practices, we continue to focus not only on exceeding the needs of our customers but also on their health and well-being."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF MAY
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
1,760
|
2,482
|
10,041
|
10,408
|
Forte
|
6,603
|
10,366
|
33,184
|
39,076
|
Optima
|
5,854
|
8,300
|
33,093
|
39,379
|
Cadenza
|
70
|
105
|
605
|
633
|
Stinger
|
1,393
|
1,410
|
4,824
|
5,576
|
K900
|
25
|
29
|
102
|
174
|
Soul
|
6,324
|
10,713
|
26,602
|
46,697
|
Niro
|
1,318
|
2,557
|
7,067
|
9,742
|
Seltos
|
3,551
|
N/A
|
10,442
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
7,576
|
8,011
|
31,597
|
33,286
|
Sorento
|
7,262
|
8,356
|
29,603
|
39,448
|
Telluride
|
2,599
|
6,273
|
22,512
|
17,238
|
Sedona
|
1,482
|
1,460
|
5,795
|
6,386
|
Total
|
45,817
|
60,062
|
215,467
|
248,043
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Share this article