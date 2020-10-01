Kia Motors America Announces Record September Sales

"Our strong September sales performance was led by record setting sales of three of our popular and capable SUVs, Telluride, Sportage and Seltos, and also marked the brand's best-ever quarterly sales total in our 25-year history in the U.S.," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the recent introduction of the all-new 2021 Sorento SUV and the ongoing popularity of the all-new K5 midsize sedan, Kia enters the fourth quarter with the most robust model lineup ever. Even despite the ongoing pandemic, Kia's momentum remains strong as we have outperformed the industry yet again. We're confident this upward trajectory will continue."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF SEPTEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 2,143 1,722 18,043 19,186 Forte 7,643 6,280 62,911 73,285 Optima 1,020 7,206 48,101 75,666 Cadenza 99 92 922 1,056 Stinger 913 981 9,792 10,416 K5 5,763 N/A 10,662 N/A K900 25 32 209 311 Soul 6,700 5,985 55,331 77,627 Niro 1,682 1,733 13,232 17,962 Seltos 5,613 N/A 29,509 N/A Sportage 7,165 6,863 62,400 65,104 Sorento 6,879 7,766 60,492 72,200 Telluride 8,829 5,049 46,615 39,209 Sedona 1,045 910 10,131 11,576 Total 55,519 44,619 428,350 463,598

