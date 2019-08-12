Kia Motors America Launches Redesigned Kia.com

"In this ever-changing digital world, we wanted to ensure that Kia and Kia.com were ahead of the curve by providing customers with solutions based on their individual needs and ones that instantly and intuitively support their shopping decisions," said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. "We also wanted to give consumers insight into our 'Give It Everything' brand history and connect with them on a personal level through pages that detail the people behind the brand."

The new website, developed for the U.S. market, was redesigned for today's consumers who demand the ability to research and shop for the vehicle of their choice in a targeted way that provides all the pertinent information on one screen. Feature "call-outs" populate all models that offer a particular feature such as "seven passenger capability", while the "Buying Made Easy" page provides as close to an end-to-end customer experience as possible. This function seamlessly populates all model, trim level, local dealership, inventory and test-drive availability, as well as financing options and payment calculators, on one page.

"Our goal is to provide the best online experience," continued Cole. "With this new approach, we can improve customer engagement based on interactions with the site and use that intelligence to refine and enhance the digital experience even more in the future."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

