Kia Motors America's Momentum Continues with Selling-Day Adjusted Year-Over-Year Sales Increase of 8.3-Percent

Kia's wide range of light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounted for 65-percent of November retail sales volume. November also saw an uptick in midsize sedan sales performance, with the all-new K5 posting an 8.1-percent year-over-year increase in a segment that experienced an 11-percent decrease in sales year-over-year.

"Despite increased restrictions imposed nationwide due to the pandemic, Kia sales were brisk throughout November," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "And just like with Telluride, dealers are reporting that 2021 Sorento models are being sold before they are unloaded off delivery trucks. As we move into the last month of 2020, we are confident that the increased attention generated by Sorento and the entire Kia model line-up will propel Kia well into the first quarter."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

MONTH OF

NOVEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 1,728 1,692 21,875 22,817 Forte 6,860 7,709 77,878 87,974 Optima 104 6,568 48,460 89,482 Cadenza 99 184 1,136 1,393 Stinger 847 1,057 11,652 12,827 K5 7,437 N/A 25,627` N/A K900 22 32 272 360 Soul 4,767 6,713 66,416 91,101 Niro 1,144 2,238 15,900 22,183 Seltos 5,122 N/A 40,173 N/A Sportage 7,039 8,125 76,428 80,852 Sorento 2,938 7,899 69,262 88,632 Telluride 8,993 6,824 65,305 52,108 Sedona 797 1,463 11,957 14,380 Total 47,897 50,504 532,341 564,109

