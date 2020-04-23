Kia Motors Delivers 15,000 Medical Use Face Shields to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency

"Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia asked how they could help, and then stepped up to provide life-saving equipment for the heroes on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner, Pat Wilson. "We thank Kia once again for being such a strong partner in our Georgia-made family."

Face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers from KMMG, which has implemented a series of safety measures to protect team members, including: conducting temperature scans, providing face masks and gloves, and staggering workstations.

Kia will be gradually increasing face shield production, ultimately reaching a capacity of 200,000 units per month, in support of donations the company has scheduled over the next several weeks to medical facilities in Southern California and New York. Face shield production is the latest extension of Kia's Accelerate the Good program following the company's pledge to donate a total of $1 million to non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise. Kia's donation will help provide much needed shelter and care to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, Kia donated N95 masks and gloves to medical facilities throughout Orange County, California, where the brand's U.S. headquarters is located.

"Kia is a proud member of the Georgia community and the talented team members of Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia are giving it everything to supply desperately needed protective equipment to those on the frontlines of this pandemic," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America. "Kia is grateful to both GEMA representatives and the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis for their ongoing courage and bravery and hope that this donation helps them continue to give it everything."

Kia will continue to look for ways to best utilize its resources and support its valued customers and communities during this time.

