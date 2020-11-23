Kia Motors Enrolls "The Great Unknowns" Sophomore Class

This year's recipients join the 16 students already receiving The Great Unknowns scholarship, bringing the total number of students that receive the $5,000 yearly scholarship to 32.

"Kia is proud to help young people in need nationwide and excited to award The Great Unknowns scholarships to a new class of bright and talented students," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "The 32 students receiving the scholarship certainly gave it everything as they completed their respective academic years in the midst of this global health pandemic. With remote learning, abridged or outright cancelled schedules, these students didn't miss a step when it came to their education and making a difference in their communities."

This year's scholarship recipients are enrolled at a variety of colleges and universities, including: Harvard University, Tulane University, Montana State University, Cleveland Institute of Art, Vanderbilt University, University of Florida, Waynesburg University, Cal State Northridge, SUNY New Paltz, Henderson State University, Michigan State University, University of Connecticut, New York University, University of New Mexico, Mercer University and Virginia Tech.

The sophomore class of The Great Unknowns scholarship recipients have declared majors in many of today's most competitive disciplines, including, public health, engineering, arts and humanities, computer science, mechanical engineering, architecture and interior design, and pre-med and biochemistry. A video introducing the students and how they "Give It Everything" can be found here and more information on The Great Unknowns Scholarship program and the application process can be found at https://www.kia.com/us/en/give-it-everything.

To learn more about the scholarship recipients, https://youtu.be/ZKBbKojinh4

