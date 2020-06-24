Kia Motors ranked #1 brand in industry in J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Kia's continued success in IQS was led by having two models – Forte and Soul -- included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry. Kia also had segment-best performances from Forte (Compact Car), Sedona (Minivan), Sorento (Upper Midsize SUV) and Soul (Small SUV).

"Returning to number one in the industry and the top of J.D. Power's U.S. Initial Quality Study among all mass-market brands for the sixth consecutive year is an enormous honor and a reminder to keep striving to be the best we can be," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America & Kia Motors America. "With 4 segment winners – and 4 additional models ranking among the top three in their respective segments – Kia's 'Give It Everything' brand philosophy continues to bear fruit in the extremely competitive automotive market."

The annual report analyzed responses from 87,282 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle series across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Tied with Dodge.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

