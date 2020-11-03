Kia Motors’ U.S. Sales Momentum Continues with Best-Ever October Sales

Kia's range of light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – which accounted for 64-percent of sales in October, marking a 9.6-percent increase over the same period last year.

"Kia continues to outpace the industry, delivering record sales in October and doing so with double-digit growth in average transaction price over the same period last year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Our growing lineup is one of the youngest and most exciting in the business, and as we continue to attract new and different customers to the brand, we are confident that we'll close this year strong and build on the momentum into the first quarter and beyond."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF OCTOBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 2,104 1,939 20,147 21,125 Forte 8,107 6,980 71,018 80,265 Optima 255 7,248 48,356 82,914 Cadenza 115 153 1,037 1,209 Stinger 1,013 1,354 10,805 11,770 K5 7,528 N/A 18,190 N/A K900 41 17 250 328 Soul 6,318 6,761 61,649 84,388 Niro 1,524 1,983 14,756 19,945 Seltos 5,542 N/A 35,051 N/A Sportage 6,989 7,623 69,389 72,727 Sorento 5,832 8,533 66,324 80,733 Telluride 9,697 6,075 56,312 45,284 Sedona 1,029 1,341 11,160 12,917 Total 56,094 50,007 484,444 513,605

