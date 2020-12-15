Kia Rio Named "Best CPO Value In America" By Vincentric

Kia Rio recognized by Vincentric for high value and long-term low cost of ownership versus others in its segment. Tweet this

Vincentric, a leading source of cost-of-ownership data and analysis within the automotive industry analyzed over 15,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific certified pre-owned warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.

"The Kia Rio had a best-in-class performance in the 2021 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards, helped by its low maintenance and repair costs," said David Wurster, President of Vincentric. The Rio proved its strong CPO value by outperforming its competitors in the Subcompact segment, making it a smart choice for consumers."

KMA's CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and requires a meticulous 164-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty1 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage2. Whether it's sporty sedans or undeniably capable SUVs and CUVs that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 The Kia CPO 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty program begins on the original in-service date of vehicle and odometer mile "0." The limited warranty program includes the remainder of roadside assistance, powertrain coverage and the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (Basic). See retailer for details or go to kia.com.

2 Platinum Coverage begins on the vehicle purchase date and odometer reading on purchase date. Platinum Coverage is limited; for exact coverages, exclusions and limitations, please review CPO contract or see retailer for details.

