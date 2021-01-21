Kia Rio wins 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Award

"Kia's transformation into a world-class car company has earned the brand significant accolades across its entire vehicle lineup, and this latest honor from Vincentric is further testament to Kia's commitment to quality and value," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "We are proud to have a company like Vincentric recognize the Rio for its significance in a segment very important to many American families."

The Kia Rio 5-Door technology package, sporty style and exceptional value stand out from the competition.

The refreshed 2021 Kia Rio 5-Door is an attractive option for customers looking for stylish efficiency. Loaded with essential technology and convenience features like an 8-inch touchscreen color display with rear camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control, the sporty subcompact offers a strong value proposition in a sophisticated yet space-efficient package.

"The Kia Rio had the lowest repair and depreciation costs of all Subcompact Hatchback vehicles," said David Wurster, president, Vincentric. "These low costs helped the Rio outperform the competition for the 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards and prove its strong value in the consumer market."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

