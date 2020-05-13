Kia Seltos named among Autotrader’s 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates

"Despite entering the real world at a challenging time, recent college graduates have reason to celebrate their accomplishment and deserve a vehicle designed to help them tackle life's next adventure, whether that's commuting to a new job or taking off on weekend road trips," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "With a bold look, smart technology and a comfortable interior at an appealing price, the Seltos is a top option for those shopping in the crossover segment."

Autotrader selected this year's winners with a focus on practicality and affordability for college seniors preparing to enter the next phase of their lives. Ultimately, the experts awarded vehicles that deliver stylish looks, high-tech features, excellent fuel economy, or some combination of the above.

"Kia's new Seltos SUV has exactly what grads will be looking for in a car that transports them to the next phase of life," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Kia's super-long warranty, low price and generous standard features make the Seltos a small SUV that can weather just about any storm. We like that all-wheel drive is standard on nearly every model and that the overall footprint is small, but the interior feels very spacious."

The 2021 Seltos combines rugged, refined styling with well-engineered capability in a right-sized utility vehicle that is ready for adventure. Recent graduates are sure to enjoy the crossover's reclining rear seat functionality and available leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort on long drives, as well as ample technology features like an available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen1, available 8-speaker Bose2 premium sound system and an available suite of driver assistance features. The 2021 Seltos starts at $21,9903.

To see the full list of 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2020, visit: https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-cars-recent-college-graduates.

1 Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. 2 Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation 3 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options, and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary. 4 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

