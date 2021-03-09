Kia Sorento and K5 Achieve Top 10 for the 2021 World Car of the Year Awards.

"Kia's vehicles continue to earn acclaim for segment leadership, innovation and design, and this latest nomination is further proof of our position as a world-class brand , " said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America. "We are honored to be considered again for World Car of the Year and are all looking forward to the results next month."

All-new Sorento and K5 one step closer to the prestigious WCOTY win, beating out 22 other vehicles to earn top spots.

All-new for 2021, the fourth generation Sorento features head-turning design, more off-road capability, and proven safety tech. With a bold new name representing Kia's engineering and consumer confidence, the K5 sets a new standard among midsize sedans with its revolutionary design and powerful turbocharged engine lineup.

"Now in their 17th year, the World Car Awards were inaugurated to reflect the reality of the global marketplace and to recognize, reward and inspire excellence, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing automotive industry on a global scale," said Beth Rhind, co-founder and Executive Director at World Car Awards.

The winners of the World Car Awards will be announced April 20 and are decided by an independent international jury of 93 acclaimed automotive journalists from 28 countries around the world.

