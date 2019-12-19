KIA Sweeps IntelliChoice CPO Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia is best in all three "Popular" categories in the annual IntelliChoice Certified Pre-Owned awards. In the first sweep since 2011, Kia received top honors in Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program, Best Used Cost of Ownership and Best CPO Warranty Program.

"While Kia is emerging as one of the world's best automakers with models such as the Stinger sedan, Niro EV and Telluride SUV, it is also proving itself to be one of the best Certified Pre-Owned brands," says Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "We're thrilled to be recognized by an organization like IntelliChoice, with its reputation for thorough research and industry knowledge."

Kia won in the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program, Popular category, which represents non-luxury vehicles with an overall median MSRP of under $42,000. IntelliChoice, a MotorTrend Group subsidiary, looks at nine aspects of manufacturers' certified pre-owned vehicle programs including: extended manufacturer warranties; title verification; certification inspection process; roadside assistance; special financing; return and exchange policies; dealer compliance; market penetration and used vehicle cost of ownership. This is Kia's fourth win in this category, having won previously in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Kia is also number one in the Best Used Cost of Ownership, Popular category, awarded on strong used car brand value and CPO sales market penetration. IntelliChoice identified the Soul and Forte sedan as standouts in this category.

Kia also took the top spot in the Best Certified Pre-Owned Car Warranties, Popular category, based on Kia's 10 year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty, plus 1 year/12,000 miles of comprehensive platinum coverage for CPO vehicles.

"Used Kia vehicles have seen a marked improvement in their used ownership cost values this year over the numbers calculated in last year's analysis," says Debbie Eldridge, IntelliChoice database analyst. "They rank in the top three for improvement in four of the seven ownership cost areas: financing, insurance, maintenance and in depreciation — where they score number one in improvement. These excellent ownership cost results along with a steady offering of special financing rates made the difference for Kia this year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power[1] and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

